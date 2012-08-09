RSS

The Comic Thread

blogimage19532.jpe

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opened at Next Act Theatre's space this past weekend. It continues through Aug. 11. The 2012 festival feels a bit more organized than previous festivals, as stand-up, sketch and improv comics, pr... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 The Early ShowThe Milwaukee Comedy Fest of 2012 rolled into its second evening with its single longest evening on the fest. The first show started at 7:30 pm. The last show started at midnight. As with the previous evening, the distinctively .. more

Aug 5, 2012 11:10 AM Theater

SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more

Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Theater

12566919524ae798f0c39e3.jpg.jpe

The Spinners @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino, 8 p.m. Thoughthey were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, The Spinnerswere mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the1970 success of their Stevie Wo,This Week in Mi... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage7166.jpe

Foreplay Mondays, a weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began earlier this year, offers a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples-fri... more

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES