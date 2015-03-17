Common Cause
Will Right-Wing Big Money Buy Another Seat on the State Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Is Poll-Watching ‘Militia’ Real or a Hoax? And Does It Matter?
Sep 25, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker Flip-Flops on Campaign Money Transparency
How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more
Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
How the Wisconsin Legislature Was Bought
In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
