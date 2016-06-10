Commons
Startup Milwaukee to Host Inaugural Milwaukee Startup Week
Local entrepreneurship organization Startup Milwaukee is planning its first ever Milwaukee StartupWeek scheduled for Nov. 1 through 6 at various locations around SoutheastWisconsin.The event is billed as entrepreneur-led, and hopes to,“b.. more
Jun 10, 2016 5:02 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
K Camp Talks Milwaukee Roots, XXL Freshman Class Placement
It’sa hopeful time for Milwaukee rap. While a slew of young independent localartists are beginning to stir interest from outside the city, two prominent Milwaukeealums are making significant waves on the radio. One is Rico Love, the veteran son.. more
Jun 16, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Barenaked Ladies w/ Jukebox the Ghost
Given how instrumental his hearty voice and quirky humor were to both the band’s image and sound, it’s surprising how little Barenaked Ladies’ longtime co-songwriter Steven Page is missed from the band’s latest record, All in Good more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chris Isaak
Oft-pompadoured and proudly not of his era, Chris Isaak is a paradoxical cross between a sexy Roy Orbison and a shy Elvis, a rockabilly oddity with a big, beating heart and movie-star good looks. That he’s an enigma with a scattered more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee