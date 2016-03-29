RSS

Community Supported Agriculture

For more than three decades, the Wellspring organic farm (4382 Hickory Road, West Bend) has not only provided fresh, healthy produce, but continues to offer an array of educational options for adults and children to learn to grow and prepar... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:03 PM Eat/Drink

An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM Eat/Drink

Over the past decade, demand for organic foods has grown along with public understanding of the health benefits associated with the consumption of fewer pesticides and other nasty chemicals. Add to that the convenience of online ordering a... more

Mar 14, 2014 4:41 AM Dining Preview

