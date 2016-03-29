Community Supported Agriculture
Wellspring: An Organic Farm and More
For more than three decades, the Wellspring organic farm (4382 Hickory Road, West Bend) has not only provided fresh, healthy produce, but continues to offer an array of educational options for adults and children to learn to grow and prepar... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:03 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Meet the Growers
An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Brewers Organics Makes Healthy Organic Eating Easy
Over the past decade, demand for organic foods has grown along with public understanding of the health benefits associated with the consumption of fewer pesticides and other nasty chemicals. Add to that the convenience of online ordering a... more
Mar 14, 2014 4:41 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview