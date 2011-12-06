Company Of Thieves
Holiday Homicide Whodunit at the Brumder
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the Brumder, The Brumder Repertory Company presents another murder mystery show by the people who brought you Speakeasy Of Murder.” Don’t think of it as another Yuletide Homicide show . . . think o.. more
Milwaukee's Annual Top Albums Celebration
It\'s almost December, which means that within the next week or two magazines and blogs will begin publishing their hotly debated (if rarely all that controversial) rankings of the best albums of 2011. Milwaukee has its own inclusive, local spin o.. more
Company of Thieves
Is “Gossip Girl” the next “O.C.” or “Grey’s Anatomy,” a show that can make stars out of little known musicians through simple song placement? The Chicago alt-rock band Company of Thieves suggests the show might be more
August 13 - August 19
Irish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds Oneyear shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once againtransforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic cultu,This Week in Milwaukee more
