Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more

Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Dance

Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more

Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Dining Preview

 Soulstice Theatre continues its season this month with the regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s Nocturne. The author of Red Light Winter delves into questions of death. Jason Thompson plays this one mostly in monologue as he plays a struggling auth.. more

Mar 12, 2012 1:22 PM Theater

Summerfest this morning announced it has begun selling a &quot;45th Anniversary 11-Day Power Pass&quot; <a href=\"http://www.summerfest.com/\">through its website</a>. The $45 pass is good for one general admission (typically $16) for all 11 days .. more

Mar 8, 2012 4:25 PM On Music

 The subject of infant mortality has been the focus of a great deal of concern in Milwaukee. And while it’s very, very, very important to focus on the importance of avoiding careless infant death, the problems of parents dealing with the loss o.. more

Mar 6, 2012 6:54 PM Theater

I distinctly seem to remember a certain local critic who used to write for the daily suggesting at one point that Shakespeare should only be done by trained Shakespearian actors. Utter rubbish. And people let him know it . . . theoretically, Sha.. more

Feb 18, 2012 4:58 AM Theater

<p> In 1994 a team of French explorers, searching for unknown caves in the south of their country, came upon the Cave of Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc, sealed from the upper world by a landslide some 25,000 years ago. Inside this time capsule from the Pal.. more

Feb 15, 2012 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who confe... more

Sep 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

