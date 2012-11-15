Company
Dance Happening: Parsons Dance
Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more
Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
One Man. Two Deaths
Soulstice Theatre continues its season this month with the regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s Nocturne. The author of Red Light Winter delves into questions of death. Jason Thompson plays this one mostly in monologue as he plays a struggling auth.. more
Mar 12, 2012 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bargain Alert: Summerfest Debuts 11-Day "Power Pass"
Summerfest this morning announced it has begun selling a "45th Anniversary 11-Day Power Pass" <a href=\"http://www.summerfest.com/\">through its website</a>. The $45 pass is good for one general admission (typically $16) for all 11 days .. more
Mar 8, 2012 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Soulstice’s Latest to benefit Children’s Hospital’s Bereavement Program
The subject of infant mortality has been the focus of a great deal of concern in Milwaukee. And while it’s very, very, very important to focus on the importance of avoiding careless infant death, the problems of parents dealing with the loss o.. more
Mar 6, 2012 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Winter's Tale With First Stage
I distinctly seem to remember a certain local critic who used to write for the daily suggesting at one point that Shakespeare should only be done by trained Shakespearian actors. Utter rubbish. And people let him know it . . . theoretically, Sha.. more
Feb 18, 2012 4:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cave of Forgotten Dreams
<p> In 1994 a team of French explorers, searching for unknown caves in the south of their country, came upon the Cave of Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc, sealed from the upper world by a landslide some 25,000 years ago. Inside this time capsule from the Pal.. more
Feb 15, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Company
In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who confe... more
Sep 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
