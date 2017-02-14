RSS

Toronto bassist/cellist/composer Andrew Downing takes a relaxing trip down memory lane on Otterville. Named after a town in Tobacco Country, the progression of tracks resembles the comforting breeze that blows through a quiet park deep in t... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:34 PM Album Reviews

The Skylight Music Theatre presents the award-winning musical Violet, a story about race, gender, beauty and faith—at the Broadway Theatre Center, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:26 PM A&E Feature

Rachel Malehorn. Photo: Tom Davenport.

It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM Around MKE

I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

Meet Tom Hartwig, an 80-something farmer in small-town Wisconsin whose favorite hobby is firing his homemade cannons. Hartwig is at the center of Michael Perry's touching memoir, Visiting Tom: A Man, a Highway, and the Road to Roughneck... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Although the modern chamber pop composer has a relatively small field to play on, the competition is fierce... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Among the most interesting dissident composers of the late Soviet era, Arvo Pärt merged elements of minimalism with the choral traditions of Eastern Orthodoxy. He has attracted interest from the Western avant-garde, as witnessed by the arti... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Composer Ben Johnston is an orchestral music guru, heralded as "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" and also “one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer.” He has taught across the world and written more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Last weekend was the second preview of the May 11 appearance of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. I think it's safe to say that few involved knew what to expect in composer Qigang Chen's 45-minute work, Iris dévoilée.. more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Carlisle Floyd's compelling American opera Susannah, to be performed by the Florentine Opera March 16 & 18 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, may come as a welcome surprise to those unfamiliar with the work. Composed in 1955... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

