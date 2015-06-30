Concerto In A Major
A Wild Bango Spotted in His Natural Habitat
Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more
Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
MSO Catches the Spirit
Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular
Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson’s more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee