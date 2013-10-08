RSS

Concerto For Orchestra

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more

Nov 16, 2012 3:04 PM Classical Music

One of the founding fathers of German Romanticism, Carl Maria von Weber, is today best remembered for his seminal opera, Der Freischutz (1821). Weber was the quintessential Romantic artist, turning to myth, folklore, more

Nov 8, 2012 2:58 PM Classical Music

