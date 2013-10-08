Concerto For Orchestra
MSO Catches the Spirit
Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
König a Match for MSO’s High Standards
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more
Nov 16, 2012 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The MSO’s Dramatic, Understated Masterpieces
One of the founding fathers of German Romanticism, Carl Maria von Weber, is today best remembered for his seminal opera, Der Freischutz (1821). Weber was the quintessential Romantic artist, turning to myth, folklore, more
Nov 8, 2012 2:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music