Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more

Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

When Jean Sibelius was in his mid-teens, he was studying hard to become a famous concert violinist. Indeed, he did become a fine musician, but fate had other plans and Sibelius soon found himself drawn toward composition instead of performa... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

