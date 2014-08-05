Concord
Super Grandmas Celebrated at Mount Mary University
The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show
A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more
Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Milwaukee Native Behind the Music
Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff