Concordia University
Acacia Finds Common Ground in 'The Best of Enemies'
The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Acacia Theatre’s Opal Has Two Bright Stars
Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more
Jul 15, 2015 12:10 AM Emily Feldmesser Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Grief and Forgiveness From the Mouths of Babes
Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more
Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
