Concordia University

inreviewacacia.jpg.jpe

The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Theater

theatrereview_acacia_a_bylauraheise.jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

theater3.jpg.jpe

Photo by Cate Ferrer

Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more

Jul 15, 2015 12:10 AM Theater

10537444_1454079971508609_8678578364608669597_n.jpg.jpe

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

preview.jpg.jpe

Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Theater

Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more

Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Theater

121979968248b4aa8225e7b.jpg.jpe

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

