Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

Next Act continues its production of one of the few non-holiday-related plays left in the Murderers ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

This summer the Royal Family camp announced itself as a promising force in the Milwaukee r Mo Profit, Mo Progress ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Schadenfreude fiends won’t find much excitement here: Vampire Weekend’s sophomore album, Contra, isn’t the Clap Your Hands Say Yeah! flame out that the buzz band’s detractors might have hoped for. It’s an amiable follow-up that recreates the spark.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

I'm not sure if this is a reflection on the interest surrounding Vampire Weekend, the aggressive promotional campaign behind their new album, the growing distance between Milwaukee's East Side and Bay View neighborhoods, the gentrification of the .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

