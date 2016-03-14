Contract
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Matt Garza?
If Matt Garza continues to under-perform, it will be telling to see how David Stearns handles him. more
Mar 14, 2016 4:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Can You Spot the Multimillion-Dollar County Contract?
Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more
Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Were John Doe Prosecutors Looking at Courthouse Cleaning Contract?
On Nov. 1, 2010, the John Doe prosecutors asked fora subpoena of Milwaukee County records apparently related to the contract for courthousecleaning in 2009, newly released documents show. Scott Walker privatized those services—and was ableto .. more
Feb 21, 2014 5:33 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Jury Exonerates Former Supervisor Johnny Thomas
On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Brewers extend Braun to 2020
In a somewhat inexplicable move, the Brewers added five years to Ryan Braun's contract, putting him under club control til 2020. He had already signed a contract in May 2008 that had him in Milwaukee til 2015. The new contract keeps him in Milwauk.. more
Apr 21, 2011 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Colonial Life Seen Through ‘American Quilts’
In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan A&E Feature
Zazi Case Vindicates Justice
Before Najibullah Zazi is finally dispatched to a secure cellblock for good, it is important to remember how the taxi-driver-turned-terrorist was brought to justice—and why the critics who jeered his civilian prosecution were dead wrong. By... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Riversplash! w/ Poi Dog Pondering
At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the opposite direction. The gregarious ensemble began in the ’80s in Hawaii before moving to Chicago, where they grew an enormous local fan base. Through the ... more
Jun 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee