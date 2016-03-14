RSS

Contract

garzam15rs075.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

If Matt Garza continues to under-perform, it will be telling to see how David Stearns handles him. more

Mar 14, 2016 4:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

veto.jpg.jpe

Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more

Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 1, 2010, the John Doe prosecutors asked fora subpoena of Milwaukee County records apparently related to the contract for courthousecleaning in 2009, newly released documents show. Scott Walker privatized those services—and was ableto .. more

Feb 21, 2014 5:33 PM Daily Dose

On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

In a somewhat inexplicable move, the Brewers added five years to Ryan Braun's contract, putting him under club control til 2020. He had already signed a contract in May 2008 that had him in Milwaukee til 2015. The new contract keeps him in Milwauk.. more

Apr 21, 2011 7:48 PM More Sports

blogimage10960.jpe

In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage10009.jpe

Before Najibullah Zazi is finally dispatched to a secure cellblock for good, it is important to remember how the taxi-driver-turned-terrorist was brought to justice—and why the critics who jeered his civilian prosecution were dead wrong. By... more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage6799.jpe

At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the opposite direction. The gregarious ensemble began in the ’80s in Hawaii before moving to Chicago, where they grew an enormous local fan base. Through the ... more

Jun 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES