Coo Coo Cal

Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Local Music

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

Twenty veterans of the Milwaukee rap scene will be celebrated at the 2010 Hip Hop Honors ceremony Sunday night at 618 Live on Water Street. The honorees were selected by event promoter Steve Love and include some of the local rappers who made wave.. more

Sep 17, 2010 4:42 PM On Music

In the eight years since Coo Coo Cal's single "My Projects" ignited as one of th

Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 17 Comments

Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

During World War II Milwaukeean Martin Daly had to go to great lengths to keep his four en

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Coo Coo Cal largely fell off the radar in the years after his 2001 single "In My Projects" became the biggest rap song to come out of Milwaukee since... ever. This summer I caught up with the rapper, though, and he explained what he's been doing .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

