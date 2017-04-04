Coo Coo Cal
Milwaukee Rapper Blax Gets Political on 'Be Well'
Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee's reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal.
Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee's hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that's never been stronger.
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
"2010 Hip Hop Honors" Toast Milwaukee Rap Pioneers
Twenty veterans of the Milwaukee rap scene will be celebrated at the 2010 Hip Hop Honors ceremony Sunday night at 618 Live on Water Street. The honorees were selected by event promoter Steve Love and include some of the local rappers who made wave..
Sep 17, 2010 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Coo Coo Cal’s Next Move
In the eight years since Coo Coo Cal's single "My Projects" ignited as one of th Cocaine Cowboys
Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 17 Comments
Motor Restaurant
Come out and celebrate St. Patty's Day at the Motor Restaurant with a special menu including braised corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and lamb mulligan stew; $1 pint specials. Kids get in free to the Museum March 14-15. 11am-9pm on...
Mar 14, 2009
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
The Daly News
During World War II Milwaukeean Martin Daly had to go to great lengths to keep his four en The Daly News
Nov 26, 2008
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coo Coo Cal's Comeback Album
Coo Coo Cal largely fell off the radar in the years after his 2001 single "In My Projects" became the biggest rap song to come out of Milwaukee since... ever. This summer I caught up with the rapper, though, and he explained what he's been doing ..
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music