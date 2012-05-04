Coo Woo
Local Music Wrap-Up: Lisa Ridgely, Kinth, Tony Memmel
As J. Flash, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jeff Flashinski has been releasing some of the city\'s most wide-ranging records, albums evenly divided between abstracted folk and ambient instrumentals. He now admits the contrast between the two styles w.. more
May 4, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Coo Woo's British Sensibilities
Pop music has a natural snap to it, thanks to its youthful motivations. Nobody has done it quite as winningly as the punk legends Buzzcocks, but the Milwaukee pop group Coo Woo is game to try their hand at it. Coo Woo takes on the British..... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Geek Night
Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a weekly event called Geek Night, an informal gathering where patrons play video- and board-games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee