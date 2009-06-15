Cooking Class
Audition Idol: Meet the Actors
As mentioned yesterday, The Boulevard Theatre will be hosting a weekend of staged auditions patterned after a certain bafflingly popular TV show. Yesterday’s listing of judges featured in the program is followed today by a list of some of the act.. more
Jun 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Siege: Out on Blu-ray Disc
Three years before 911, The Siege imagined Islamic suicide bombers bringing down buildings in New York and a repressive response by the U.S. government. Uncanny forecasting? Unlike most Americans, the team that conceived The Siege (out now on Blu.. more
Jun 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boulevard Theatre's AUDITION IDOL
The Boulevard Theatre recently announced that its final production of the season, Stations of the Cross broke all previous records and now stands as its most successful production ever. The extended run of its show sold-out within 36 hours of bein.. more
Jun 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dominick Dunne: After the Party
For many years, Dominick Dunne has been one of the characteristic voices of Vanity Fair, a patrician gossip-columnist-cum-crime reporter. In the documentary Dominick Dunne: After the Party, the writer is given an opportunity to speak beyond the .. more
Jun 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
LeeRick:Emerging Comedy
The stage was empty but for a few chairs. When the show started, two guys in some approximation of business casual walked out and introduced themselves. Lee Rowley and Rick Katschkeimprov comics. It was their first in a pair of performances this m.. more
Jun 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celine Dion
Adult-contemporary star Celine Dion brings her latest tour to the Bradley Center tonight a Titanic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Carmen Consoli
Italian singer-songwriter Carmen Consoli continues her push to make a name for herself sta Eva Contro Eva ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heimlich Maneuver
I think a man should admit when he's wrong. If you make a mistake, man-up and take the hea They Made Me Love Them. ,Sports more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three game series against the Chicago Cubs with one last game at Miller Park this afternoon at 1:05 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Packers vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon today at Lambeau. The game will be broadcast locally on Fox 6.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee