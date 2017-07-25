Cooperative Performance Milwauke
Cooperative Performance is Looking to Tell Immigrants’ Stories
Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Seven Shorts from Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
This month Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a program of seven entertainingly diverse shorts. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s Satisfying Tumble Through Life’s Struggles
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more
May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hitting Bedrock with Cooperative Peformance MKE’s ‘Cambrian’
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN. more
Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Fruition of a Delusion
It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more
Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 10.27
This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Tribute to the Cambrian by Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
There’s a walkthrough of geological time in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. It’s a humbling experience to walk through the whole history of the planet. My littlest daughter loved to run through the angry red extinctions. Yo.. more
Oct 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
One Acts in Early June
Somewhere in late spring and early summer, the late Pink Banana Theatre group had a long tradition of presenting a program of one-act plays. Not too long ago, Pink Banana had to regrettably shut down. The tradition of one-acts on the edge of the.. more
May 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Domes Closed: CPM’s THE TEMPEST Displaced
The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Individual Freedoms in a Communal Framework
Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more
Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Selena Milewski Theater
A Woman's Place this month at Danceworks
When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more
Feb 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee Season 3 Pitch Night
Every year, theater companies hold parties of fund raisers to let potential donors and audience members know what is going to be on their upcoming season. This coming Friday, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee will be holding and event whe.. more
Jan 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘iTopia’: Digital Dystopia
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Don Russell Pitches iTopia
Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more
Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
iTopia Auditions
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more
Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dreams, Nightmares and Peter Pan
This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more
Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more
Fully Immersive Theatre
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s MKE Carries offers a fully immersive theatrical experience, weaving together elements of dance, music, visual art, film, and theater in order to tell the stories of five very different Milwaukeeans. more
A Quick Visit with ‘Poe’s Ghosts’
Edgar Allen Poe always believed in cutting to the chase. Save for one little-loved novel, the author trafficked in short stories and even shorter poems, contending that more
Oct 22, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater