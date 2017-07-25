Cooperative Performance Milwauke

RSS

Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Around MKE

This month Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a program of seven entertainingly diverse shorts. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:04 PM Theater

The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more

Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more

May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Theater

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN. more

Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Theater

It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more

Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Performing Arts Weekly

There’s a walkthrough of geological time in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. It’s a humbling experience to walk through the whole history of the planet. My littlest daughter loved to run through the angry red extinctions. Yo.. more

Oct 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Somewhere in late spring and early summer, the late Pink Banana Theatre group had a long tradition of presenting a program of one-act plays. Not too long ago, Pink Banana had to regrettably shut down. The tradition of one-acts on the edge of the.. more

May 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Theater

Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more

Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Theater

When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more

Feb 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Every year, theater companies hold  parties of fund raisers to let potential donors and audience members know what is going to be on their upcoming season. This coming Friday, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee will be holding and event whe.. more

Jan 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Theater

Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more

Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more

Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more

Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more

Apr 14, 2015 11:05 AM Theater

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s MKE Carries offers a fully immersive theatrical experience, weaving together elements of dance, music, visual art, film, and theater in order to tell the stories of five very different Milwaukeeans. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:36 PM Theater

Edgar Allen Poe always believed in cutting to the chase. Save for one little-loved novel, the author trafficked in short stories and even shorter poems, contending that more

Oct 22, 2014 12:31 AM Theater

