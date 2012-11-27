RSS

Copper

artprev.jpg.jpe

This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford’s exhibition “Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery.” A Columbia more

Nov 27, 2012 12:55 PM Visual Arts

film.jpg.jpe

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more

Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM Film Reviews

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more

Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES