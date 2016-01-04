RSS
Coquette CafÉ
Hellcat Amazons Comedy at Frank’s Power Plant
Hellcat Amazons. It’s the name of a collection of old pulp novel covers that was published a few years back. It’s also the name of an evening of comedy that suggests beauty and ferocity. A wise man once said that, “comedy is not pretty. x9.. more
Jan 4, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Coquette Café Remains in Good Hands
,Dining Out more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee's Best French Restaurant
Coquette Café 316 N. Milwaukee St. 414-291-2655 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!