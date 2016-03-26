RSS

Corn Maze

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more

Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

Search the remote past when thunder lizards roamed the Earth. Explore all the ages of dinosaurs that spanned millions of years until the ultimate extinction. From the air, the maze takes the shape of T-Rex.  Choose the way as you discover g... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Pickingseason for apples is end of August until the end of October. (PYOP)Pumpkins should be ripe the first weeks of September. Call first forpumpkin readiness. Freepetting zoo. Corn maze ($) , kids' corral play area ($), mini-trainride a,... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The argument between science and religion is as old as Copernicus, but the shouting got louder during the last decade, fueled in part by an American administration whose policies sometimes appeared to be written by biblical fundamentalists.... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

