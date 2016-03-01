RSS

Corrections

It’s becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Nov 14, 2014 8:06 PM Daily Dose

The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more

May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Taking Liberties

One of the biggest frustrations of public officials who sincerely want to serve the public—and there are more of them than you might think—is how easily self-promoting demagogues can draw media attention compared more

Dec 6, 2012 4:17 PM Taking Liberties

Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more

Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Expresso

In 1795, a 19-year-old London law clerk presented his pretentious, social-climbing father with a gift, a deed signed by Shakespeare. The lad had forged the document with some skill, hoping to win his father’s favor. It worked. Soon enough, ... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

