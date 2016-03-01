Corrections
Incarceration’s Dirty Little Secrets
It’s becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Support Returning Ex-Offenders at Saturday’s Ekistics’ Fundraiser
Nov 14, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Moving Forward Together
The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more
May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Quiet Revolution
One of the biggest frustrations of public officials who sincerely want to serve the public—and there are more of them than you might think—is how easily self-promoting demagogues can draw media attention compared more
Dec 6, 2012 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Making Corrections Work for the Community
Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more
Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Boy Who Would Be Shakespeare: A Tale of Forgery and Folly (Da Capo), by Doug Stewart
In 1795, a 19-year-old London law clerk presented his pretentious, social-climbing father with a gift, a deed signed by Shakespeare. The lad had forged the document with some skill, hoping to win his father’s favor. It worked. Soon enough, ... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books