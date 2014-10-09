Costume Party
October at Kasana
Kasanahas a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in aHalloween costume party sponsored by ShepherdExpress. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with fourtypes of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and F.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Trevor Hall w/ The Tom Fuller Band
Opportunity came early in life for acoustic pop songwriter Trevor Hall. With the encouragement of his father, he inked a deal with Geffen Records as a high-school senior, and moved to Los Angeles to work with producers like John Alagia. Aft... more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frankly Music’s Chamber Pyrotechnics
“I’m very excited about the program we’ve put together for our first concert at the Wilson Center,” says Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and violinist Frank Almond of his next performing event. It’s easy to see why more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts