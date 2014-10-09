RSS

Costume Party

kasana_mke.jpg.jpe

Kasanahas a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in aHalloween costume party sponsored by ShepherdExpress. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with fourtypes of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and F.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:14 PM Around MKE

blogimage11795.jpe

Opportunity came early in life for acoustic pop songwriter Trevor Hall. With the encouragement of his father, he inked a deal with Geffen Records as a high-school senior, and moved to Los Angeles to work with producers like John Alagia. Aft... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10791.jpe

“I’m very excited about the program we’ve put together for our first concert at the Wilson Center,” says Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and violinist Frank Almond of his next performing event. It’s easy to see why more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES