Tension Rises at Mental Health Board Budget Meeting
The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more
May 31, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
Abele Makes One More Power Grab
Chris Abele, Dale Kooyenga, Theo Lipscomb, Milwaukee County, county budget, 2016 elections more
Dec 22, 2015 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
No-Bid Contract to Privatize County’s Mental Health Hospital Not Guaranteed
Milwaukee County’s effort to privatize its mental health hospital via a no-bid contract has run into opposition from its appointed Mental Health Board, which governs the county’s behavioral health and substance abuse programs. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Abele Fails to Defend His County Budget in Public
In a departure from his predecessors’ examples, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has not appeared before the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to answer their detailed questions about his proposed budget for 2016. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Scott Walker’s ‘Shame’ Budgets Are Nothing New
When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Is the County Executive Simply Ignoring the County Board?
Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Can You Spot the Multimillion-Dollar County Contract?
Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more
Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Abele Goes to Bat for His Top Bureaucrats’ Salaries
Has Milwaukee County Supervisor David Cullen declared war on County Executive Chris Abele’s top appointees? more
Nov 15, 2013 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee County Residents Ask Supervisors to Fix Abele’s Budget
The corporate media have been giving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s $1.3 billion no-tax-increase budget a rather positive spin. But the 18 Milwaukee County supervisors got an more
Nov 7, 2013 2:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee County Budget Conflicts
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele started something really ugly when he conspired with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to destroy the power more
Nov 6, 2013 2:30 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: The Bad County Budget
It’s only February and the 2010 Milwaukee County budget is already imploding—just like all of Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s previous budgets that eventually crashed and burned.Walker and a county board committee have agreed more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Budgets: Ugh.
Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive Scott Walker both released their 2010 budgets Thursday morning. I’m wading through them now, but at least one of them seems to have been crafted in Fantasy Land. And I’m not talking about Barrett’s budget, al.. more
Sep 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
