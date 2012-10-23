RSS

County Clare Irish Inn And Pub

88.9 Radio Milwaukee will host its sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Nov. 28, the venue announced this morning, and the lineup includes several bands who are likely to take home one or two of those.. more

Oct 23, 2012 3:50 PM On Music

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

Our cable didn't get back to us til the 3rd inning and Sheets was done by the 6th, so I'll admit I couldn't stomach watching a lot of last night. I'm trying to stay super detached because I remember how heartwrenching each loss was earlier in the .. more

Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES