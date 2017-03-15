County Clare
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays
Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more
Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Greg Steffke Makes Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more
Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Bloody Marys
I love bloody marys. Whether that's a byproduct of living inMilwaukee, or I just happen to live in the best place for the bloody-obsessed,I'm not sure. What I do know is that MKE has some amazing bloodies. Manyrestaurants and bars make their ow.. more
Sep 28, 2015 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Birth at UWM for Labor Day
TheZulu Birth Project is a multinationalinitiative to reach across time and borders to share ancient birthing practicesin support of mothers-to-be. Through a series of workshops andconsciousness-raising events, they are looking to share the an.. more
Aug 10, 2014 4:28 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Carrie: The Musical
It’sa Stephen King book about a girl who uses telekinesis to exact revenge on herhigh school. Perfect subject for a musical, right? Actually, it was only abouta dozen years after the publication of the book that the story was adapted intomusic.. more
Jul 25, 2014 9:12 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dick Eliot: Catch the Wave
Dick Eliot began playing in the Milwaukee area during the 1950s, when jazz still overlapped with pop to a much greater extent than today, and jazz clubs proliferated. His solo guitar album, Catch the Wave, echoes more
Nov 12, 2013 6:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Tupperware Party--onstage
This is one I'd heard mentioned by people before shows. The older generation--the boomers marvel at the name alone. Dixie's Tupperware Party. I'd heard the question asked by a couple of different women before a couple of different shows . . . "Th.. more
Apr 30, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Services Rendered
The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners in the Services Rendered category. more
Nov 13, 2012 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
WMSE Benefit
A quartet of Milwaukee singer-songwriters share a bill at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn tonight to raise money for the city’s listener-funded college radio station WMSE 91.7. Jay Flash, the experimental Riverwest folkie who recently released the more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Never Never Land
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear we got another Labor Day coming up, the holiday when we honor the workingman by pissing the day away drinking beer in the back yard or a park somewheres. How &r... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Boutique Hotels
Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. Photo: The Iron Horse Hotel ,City Guide 2010 more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete City Guide