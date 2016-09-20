County Supervisors
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Theo Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more
Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Moving Forward Together
The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more
May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Cholive Puts an End to Naked Cocktails
Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview