RSS

Court

In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

blogimage18465.jpe

People who don't want to come right out and say they support a corrupt government sometimes claim... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 27 Comments

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s campy comedy.. more

Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Axe in the Attic opens with footage shot four months after Hurricane Katrina in a misty, ramshackle district of Louisiana. The camera takes in the scene from above before proceeding at an elegant pace up a rutted road, past trees turned to ki.. more

Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2184.jpe

HarryPotter went darker as the series progressed and the same may be happening wit Prince Caspian ,Film more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES