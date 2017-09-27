RSS

Craft Beer

ttpthefermentorium.widea.jpg

Tap Takeover Podcast crew sits down with Mitch Bushner and Karl Wendtlandt at The Fermentorium. more

Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

ttpfirkinfest.jpg.jpe

In this special edition of the Tap Takeover Podcast, the guys check in with some friends of the podcast, as well as some new brewers at Firkin Fest. more

Aug 30, 2017 10:13 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

top5_ubrew.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more

Jul 24, 2017 7:09 PM Sponsored Content

grain.jpg.jpe

There's an old saying in the brewing industry that beer is just liquid bread. In ancient Egypt, the brewery and the bakery were often in the same building. The amount of water added to the crushed grain would determine the end product they ... more

Jun 30, 2017 8:00 AM The Brewery Series: MobCraft

still-shot.jpg.jpe

Earlier this month, we headed to the MobCraft brewery and taproom in Walker's Point (505 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI) to talk with Josh, their production brewer; Rob, a recent crowdsourced beer winner; and Dan, the taproom manager. more

Apr 21, 2017 2:05 PM The Brewery Series: MobCraft

brokenbatbrewing.jpg.jpe

The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b.. more

Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Around MKE

lakefrontbrewerytaps.jpg.jpe

Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more

Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Eat/Drink

barleytobarrelfall.jpg.jpe

A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more

Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Around MKE

beers.jpg.jpe

Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

beers.jpg.jpe

A recent initiative introduced by a beer trade organization to push for nutritional information on beer labels could have far-reaching implications for local breweries. more

Jul 20, 2016 10:43 AM Eat/Drink

sprecherbrewerybcb.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin beers made another good showing in this year'sannual U.S. Open Beer Championship. Thecompetition pits almost 5,000 beers against each other in over 90 differentstyles. It's open to professional breweries and home brewers alike,.. more

Jul 14, 2016 2:04 PM Brew City Booze

eatdrink_bru_b_(byperodigmdesignstudio).jpg.jpe

The popularity of craft beer has skyrocketed in the past decade but the folks behind Brü (4343 S. 27th St.) are approaching America’s newish obsession with craft beer from a different angle: It’s fun to drink, so why not try your hand at ma... more

Mar 22, 2016 2:27 PM Eat/Drink

thinkstockphotos-89466547.jpg.jpe

Thanksgiving:the time to enjoy family, excessive caloric intake, and friends. You might havefamily flying in from out of town or friends coming over to visit. Show themwhat Milwaukee has to offer this Thanksgiving weekend, without visiting the.. more

Nov 24, 2015 9:55 PM Around MKE

girlmeetsbeer.jpg.jpe

Living in Wisconsin, AKA Brew City, weare saturated with good beer and people’s opinions about beer.  Of course, I have my own opinions, but thisbeer blog is dedicated to the people who geek out over the history of hops andthe different compone.. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:21 PM Eat/Drink

Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more

Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Around MKE

craftbeer_berlinerweisse_increasewheat.jpg.jpe

Some beers sit on shelves at bottleshops for extended periods of time. Sometimes that time spent idling is justified. (They’re called shelf turds. Look it up.) Others you take for granted, some fly under the radar and there’s always a handful of b.. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:45 PM Eat/Drink

craftbeercompass_totallynaked.jpg.jpe

Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more

Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Eat/Drink

featuresbeer_blackhuskyschutzengelwhiteipa.jpg.jpe

Something beautiful happens when you take the fruity and spicy esters of Belgian with yeast and throw an American IPA profile on top. Black Husky calls it Schutzengel. We say "gesundheit," and then we call it a White IPA.Hailing from Northern Wi.. more

Apr 8, 2015 9:05 PM Eat/Drink

mkebrewing_cbc.jpg.jpe

Saisonshave reached their saturation point. Quite frankly, there are too many saisonswith far too much discrepancy between them. Rather than add breadth and depthto the style, the sea of options has watered down the category. At the2004 Great .. more

Mar 31, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

aroundmke_beerpairing.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Founded in November 2013, Rushing Waters’ Trout House restaurant features delectable dishes made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, the most prominent being Rushing Waters Fisheries’ farm-raised rainbow trout. Rushing Waters is Wisconsin’s larg.. more

Mar 12, 2015 10:40 PM Around MKE

