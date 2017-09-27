Craft Beer
Tap Takeover Takes to The Fermentorium
Tap Takeover Podcast crew sits down with Mitch Bushner and Karl Wendtlandt at The Fermentorium.
Sep 27, 2017
Tap Takeover Podcast Takes on Firkin Fest
In this special edition of the Tap Takeover Podcast, the guys check in with some friends of the podcast, as well as some new brewers at Firkin Fest.
Aug 30, 2017
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Hosts Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week
Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it's never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration..
Jul 24, 2017
The Scoop on MobCraft's Mashing Process
There's an old saying in the brewing industry that beer is just liquid bread. In ancient Egypt, the brewery and the bakery were often in the same building. The amount of water added to the crushed grain would determine the end product they ...
Jun 30, 2017
Crowdsourcing a Beer at MobCraft
Earlier this month, we headed to the MobCraft brewery and taproom in Walker's Point (505 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI) to talk with Josh, their production brewer; Rob, a recent crowdsourced beer winner; and Dan, the taproom manager.
Apr 21, 2017
Broken Bat Sets Opening Day for April 7
The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b..
Apr 5, 2017
Lakefront Brewery Takes Home Gold in European Beer Star Awards
Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I'vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer..
Nov 22, 2016
Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing
A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on ..
Nov 17, 2016
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee's craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say.
Sep 13, 2016
New Guidelines Introduced for Brewers
A recent initiative introduced by a beer trade organization to push for nutritional information on beer labels could have far-reaching implications for local breweries.
Jul 20, 2016
Wisconsin Brews Do Well in U.S. Open Beer Championship
Wisconsin beers made another good showing in this year'sannual U.S. Open Beer Championship. Thecompetition pits almost 5,000 beers against each other in over 90 differentstyles. It's open to professional breweries and home brewers alike,..
Jul 14, 2016
Make Your Own Brew at Brü
The popularity of craft beer has skyrocketed in the past decade but the folks behind Brü (4343 S. 27th St.) are approaching America's newish obsession with craft beer from a different angle: It's fun to drink, so why not try your hand at ma...
Mar 22, 2016
5 Things to Do In Milwaukee This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving:the time to enjoy family, excessive caloric intake, and friends. You might havefamily flying in from out of town or friends coming over to visit. Show themwhat Milwaukee has to offer this Thanksgiving weekend, without visiting the..
Nov 24, 2015
The First Annual Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival
Living in Wisconsin, AKA Brew City, weare saturated with good beer and people's opinions about beer. Of course, I have my own opinions, but thisbeer blog is dedicated to the people who geek out over the history of hops andthe different compone..
Nov 10, 2015
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m...
Jul 17, 2015
This Week’s Featured Beer: Berliner Weisse
Some beers sit on shelves at bottleshops for extended periods of time. Sometimes that time spent idling is justified. (They're called shelf turds. Look it up.) Others you take for granted, some fly under the radar and there's always a handful of b..
Apr 21, 2015
This Week's Featured Beer: New Glarus Totally Naked
Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you're naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that's as naked as its name says—pure and clean,..
Apr 13, 2015
This Week's Featured Beer: Black Husky Schutzengel White IPA
Something beautiful happens when you take the fruity and spicy esters of Belgian with yeast and throw an American IPA profile on top. Black Husky calls it Schutzengel. We say "gesundheit," and then we call it a White IPA.Hailing from Northern Wi..
Apr 8, 2015
This Week's Featured Beer: Milwaukee Brewing Co. Dark Saison
Saisonshave reached their saturation point. Quite frankly, there are too many saisonswith far too much discrepancy between them. Rather than add breadth and depthto the style, the sea of options has watered down the category. At the2004 Great ..
Mar 31, 2015
Beer Pairing Featuring Gray’s Brewery at The Trout House
Founded in November 2013, Rushing Waters' Trout House restaurant features delectable dishes made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, the most prominent being Rushing Waters Fisheries' farm-raised rainbow trout. Rushing Waters is Wisconsin's larg..
Mar 12, 2015