Craig Wright
The Dark Side of Grace?
Craig Wright's Grace thrives on various elements of discomfort. Next Act Theatre deftly navigates its way through the uncomfortably odd angles of Wright's script in its production of this tragic drama. more
Apr 12, 2013 4:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Anatomy of a Moment
Puerto Rico-born Craig Wright is probably best known as a television writer. The man who created “Dirty Sexy Money” has a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary and is also a playwright. His dark more
Mar 18, 2013 4:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Prison Drama From Worlds Stage
\nThere’s something really beautiful about a prisoner drama when it comes together onstage. I have fond memories of Next Act’s production of Coyote on a Fence . . . In Tandem and Spiral Theatre both did productions of Two Roomsa really interesting.. more
Dec 24, 2011 3:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A La Carte
The Milwaukee County Zoo’s popular A La Carte event celebrates 25 years of dining and animal watching this weekend. New this year are stands from Palms Bistro and Bar and the Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, which join 25 other local res... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee