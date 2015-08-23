RSS

Cream City Cinema

justeatit__print.jpg.jpe

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

300 films overthe course of 15 days is a lot to digest. In order to make its annualsmorgasbord more manageable, the Milwaukee Film Festival organizes itsofferings into thirteen programs that highlight the thematic unity of a selection of fil.. more

Aug 23, 2015 6:00 PM Around MKE

ihatehollywood_mkefilm.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Film Festival

MilwaukeeFilm is accepting entries for its 2015 festival. Unlike many such events, theMilwaukee Film Festival charges no submission fees. And this year, the dollaramount for cash prizes is up, making MFF a tempting option for cash-starvedfilmm.. more

Mar 27, 2015 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11984.jpe

Much has been made about Coliseum’s recent jump from metal-heavy Relapse Records to more indie-friendly Temporary Residence. The move is seen as symbolizing a transition for the Louisville-based band, an attempt to become more than just a l... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage11437.jpe

This year marks the 15 anniversary of dub/reggae sparkplugs Natty Nation, whose career has seen them play shows at South By Southwest and CMJ Music Marathon, and open for legends like Lee “Scratch” Perry and Burning Spear. The Milwaukee ba... more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES