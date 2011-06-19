Cream City
Blood, Comedy and Broadmnded
Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more
Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Brocach)
Irishpubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamedmussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken themold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays a,Dining Out more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Eclectic International
The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Radio Milwaukee to Broadcast Free Brendan Benson/Cory Chisel Performance
In advance of their $10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom later that evening, the Exclusive Company on 1669 N. Farwell Avenue will host a free performance from The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel on Wednesday, Nov. 18.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music