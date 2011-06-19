RSS

Cream City

Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more

Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Theater

blogimage7001.jpe

Irishpubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamedmussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken themold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays a,Dining Out more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4549.jpe

The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage4549.jpe

In advance of their $10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom later that evening, the Exclusive Company on 1669 N. Farwell Avenue will host a free performance from The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel on Wednesday, Nov. 18.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES