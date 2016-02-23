RSS
Creed
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
The BigWheel Band
At moments, the debut by Milwaukee’s The BigWheel Band superficially evokes such terrors as Blue Cheer, Primus and Cream. And if they filter their influences through the lesser, post-grunge lens of Pop Evil or Creed... more
Oct 4, 2012 6:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Alter Bridge
Are you not a fan of Scott Stapp? Neither were his bandmates, apparently. When the &ldquo Blackbird ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!