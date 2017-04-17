Cubs
Talking Cubs with Baseball Prospectus’ Harry Pavlidis
To preview this week’s games we’ve enlisted the help of Chicagoan, Cubs fan and Baseball Prospectus Director of Technology Harry Pavlidis. more
Apr 17, 2017 12:14 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Encouraging Opening Week for the Back of the Starting Rotation
While it’s still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers’ first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting,Brewers On Deck Circle more
Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Forgotten Harry Caray-Bud Selig Beef of 1978
Long-time radioand television broadcaster Harry Caray has become something of a cartooncharacter since his death in 1998. Will Ferrell’s impression on Saturday NightLive became a standard for mimicry of Caray, spawning numerous other tak.. more
Jan 18, 2016 3:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Brewers sign Ramirez, trade McGehee
The Brewers signed former-Cub Aramis Ramirez to a three-year deal, reportedly worth $36 million. Ramirez will be the Brewers everyday third baseman.\nWith his role filled and the non-tender deadline approaching tonight, the Brewers traded Casey Mc.. more
Dec 13, 2011 4:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee Brewers: 2011 NL Central Champs
This picture of Nyjer Morgan from FS Wisconsin is too amazing not to share. Some fun Deja Vu tonight.Braun hit the home run to beat the Cubs on the final day of the season in 2008 to clinch the NL Wild Card.In 2008 the Brewers beat the Cubs .. more
Sep 24, 2011 4:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lions and Penalties and Bears, Oh My
When the Observers chatted two Sundays ago, Frank was planning to see the Brewers in New York the next night and Artie was planning to see a total romp by the Packers at Soldier Field. When the conversation resumed this week, things hadn’t ... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers win on walk-off sac bunt
In case you didn't see it, tonight the Brewers had a bit of a stolen base/hit and run on with Carlos Gomez on first base. He never slowed and took third when the ball was fielded and thrown to first for the out. The ball was then thrown to third t.. more
Jun 11, 2010 3:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Taking the Train to Wrigley
Before the season started, as single game tickets were going on sale, the Brewers announced a promotion where you could take your tickets to the Sept. 17th game between the Brewers and Cubs AT Wrigley Field to the Miller Park box office and they w.. more
Sep 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
MoBlogging from Wrigley Field
Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Earth the Movie
Disney and animals have been inseparable since Uncle Walt built an empire around animated ducks and mice. In 1948 the Disney studio expanded its scope with a series of “True Life Adventures” that brought drama and comedy to beautifully photograph.. more
Aug 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Doonesbury and Obama hate the Cubs, too!
Thank you Doonesbury, for a huge smile today!(Click to view enlarged) more
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Slavery’s Constitution: From Revolution to Ratification (Hill & Wang), by David Waldstreicher
Slavery is never mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but the compromises hammered out over the question are integral to the document. In a succinct but carefully reasoned study, TempleUniversity history professor David Waldstreicher shows h... more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
“Jump Cut Pop” Opening Talk
In the world of film, a "jump-cut" refers to the technique of moving abruptly from one image to another. "Jump Cut Pop," the exhibit opening tonight at the Haggerty Museum of Art with a 6 p.m. talk by art commentator Martha Rosler, plays on... more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Extended Madness
While it may not have been extended through the end of August the way Carte Blanche’s production of Chicago has been . . . the ever-popular Milwaukee production of Shear Madness has been extended for four extra performances through June 13th. T.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An awful start to my season
Having last night as my first Brewers game of the season may prove tobe one bad omen for the other 24 or so games I’ll be attending as thesummer progresses.I made no bones about my abject dislike of Ned Yost and thus far I’ve been happy with how.. more
Apr 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Bronx Tale Review
Chazz Palminteri is a busy actor, having appeared in a number of films over the years, including The Usual Suspects, Noel and A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints. Long before success as a screen actor, Palminteri grew up on the streets of the Bron.. more
Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Advertising Americana
Past and present popular culture converge in a trio of exhibitions showcasing industrial, The Settlement Cookbook ,Art more
Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Milt Pappas
In September of 1971, Pappas retired the first 26 Padres he faced. The 27th batter walked and co,Sports more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 3 Comments
Chinese Democracy Leaks
Idolator reports that Guns N' Roses mythical Chinese Democracy has leaked online—and for real this time, not in a "there's some demos that may be from the album but will be pulled within three hours" sort of way, but in a "this is the actual album.. more
Nov 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Margot & the Nuclear So and So's
Since Margot & The Nuclear So and So’s were unable to agree with their label on Animal! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee