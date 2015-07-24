Culinary Arts

RSS
A Slew of New Restaurants Opening in Milwaukee
There have been a lot of developments in the Milwaukee diningand drinking scene lately, from another announced Bel Air, to a new life for theold Heaven City in Mukwonago. Here's the latest. Tornado Brewing has MovedTornado Brewing hasmade a.. more
Jul 24, 2015 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
MATC’s Student Restaurant Gets an Upgrade
One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more
Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
