Culinary
A Slew of New Restaurants Opening in Milwaukee
There have been a lot of developments in the Milwaukee diningand drinking scene lately, from another announced Bel Air, to a new life for theold Heaven City in Mukwonago. Here's the latest. Tornado Brewing has MovedTornado Brewing hasmade a.. more
Jul 24, 2015 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
Hottest Kitchen Entrepreneur Final Judging Event on July 23
The Hottest Kitchen Entrepreneur Challenge, sponsored byMilwaukee Area Technical College, Reliable Water Service and Food and BeverageWisconsin (FaB Wisconsin), is a culinary-focused regional competition that invitestalented cooks with an inspi.. more
Jul 22, 2015 6:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
What's Cooking in the Third Ward?
The Third Ward is getting a culinary school. This spring the Art Institute of Wisconsin (320 E. Buffalo St.) is adding a culinary program offering associate degrees in culinary arts and bachelor's degrees in culinary management... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Bret Michaels Roses w/ Warrant and Firehouse
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Bret Michaels’ 2010 summer tour is that it’s even happening at all, considering how the singer suffered a series of health scares just months ago: First an appendectomy in early April, followed more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee