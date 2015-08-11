RSS

Cultured Sect

localmusic_youngrez.jpg.jpe

Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Local Music 1 Comments

music_rustyps.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more

Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

There appears to be a cultural need to view the past in a simpler, more innocent light. In the 1970s, a decade troubled by Vietnam and Watergate, a sanitized version of the ’50s became immensely popular, as evidenced by the rise of films an... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES