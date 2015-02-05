Cupcakes
Free Cupcakes for One Year!
To celebrate the franchise owner's appearance on the CBS show “Undercover Boss,” the local branch of Gigi's Cupcakes at 2751 N. Mayfair Rd. is holding a contest to win several prizes, including free cupcakes for a year to one winner. Fans can r.. more
Feb 5, 2015 5:36 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Beer and Cupcakes, Together At Last
As exotic as it sounds, stout beer isn’t all that uncommon of an ingredient in cake and brownie recipes—the savory malt and coffee flavors of most stouts complement chocolate well, so it’s a natural pairing. After whipping up a more
Dec 11, 2012 1:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
PrideFest
Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight’s lineup features soul singer more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee