Current Tendencies Ii: Artists F
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local artists, some of them established, others just beginning their careers, to offer... more
Dec 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Dec 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Dec 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art\'s ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Dec 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Dec 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse... more
Dec 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Dec 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Nov 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Nov 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Nov 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local artists, some of them established, others just beginning their careers, to offer..... more
Nov 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local artists, some of them established, others just beginning their careers, to offer..... more
Nov 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse... more
Nov 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse... more
Oct 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Oct 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse local... more
Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies II: Artists From Milwaukee
In the second installment of the Haggerty Museum of Art's ambitious “Current Tendencies” series, curator Lynne Shumow displays the art of 10 diverse more
Oct 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee