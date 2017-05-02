Dale Kuntz
Film Clips: May 4, 17
Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more
May 2, 2017 2:47 PM Lisa Miller, David Luhrssen Film Clips
Film Clips 10.5
Writer-Director Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation is a rebuke of the earlier movie of the same name. In Parker’s film, the setting is the pre-Civil War era and concerns the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 6.16
Milwaukee film buff Dale Kuntz hosts a 20th anniversary fundraiser event at the Charles Allis Art Museum, screening the 1938 musical classic, Alexander’s Ragtime Band. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Dale Kuntz, Milwaukee's Mr. Movies
Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff