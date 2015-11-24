Dalton Trumbo
Trumbo
Bryan Cranston is marvelous as Dalton Trumbo, perhaps the most distinguished of all the Hollywood figures to suffer under the McCarthy-era blacklist. Drawn from Bruce Alexander Cook’s biography, Trumbo maintains its subject’s heroic profile... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:02 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Dalton Trumbo’s Trials
DaltonTrumbo was on his way to a lucrative Hollywood career when politics intervened.An acclaimed novelist and a successful screenwriter, Trumbo received an Oscarnomination for Kitty Foyle (1940) and credit for Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944).. more
Jan 20, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wine and Mac and Cheese
The entryway to Thirst and Vine feels very much like a wine shop, with many varieties to browse through. But walk just a few more steps and you will see that much more is happening. There is a granite-topped bar with beer taps. The back fea... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments