Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Maritime's Latest Track Lets the Guitars Run Loose
Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest t.. more
Oct 1, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Maritime's Reassuring New Single, "Roaming Empire"
Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song.. more
Sep 10, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Fall Classical Music Preview
Milwaukee classical music fans are blessed to have so many options available to them, as this smattering of highlights from the new music season makes crystal clear.The Fine Arts Quartet opens its season with a classical masterpiece and two... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Fall Arts Guide