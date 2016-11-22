RSS

Dan Didier

localmusic_joewong.jpg.jpe

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

maritime_tia brindel.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Tia Brindel

Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest t.. more

Oct 1, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

maritime.jpg.jpe

Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song.. more

Sep 10, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage17789.jpe

Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage12035.jpe

Milwaukee classical music fans are blessed to have so many options available to them, as this smattering of highlights from the new music season makes crystal clear.The Fine Arts Quartet opens its season with a classical masterpiece and two... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

