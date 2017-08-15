RSS

Dancelab

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more

Jan 23, 2017 11:17 AM Dance

Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM Dance

Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Dance

Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM Dance

For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:06 PM A&E Feature

Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more

Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM Classical Music

