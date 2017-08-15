Dancelab
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 17-23, 2017
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more
Aug 15, 2017
Milwaukee Dancers Get Risky in DanceLAB’s ‘Get it Out There’
Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more
Jan 23, 2017
Milwaukee History in Motion
Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more
Aug 16, 2016
DanceLAB Returns with‘Ignite’
Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more
Aug 9, 2016
Established Choreographers and Emerging Artists ‘Get It Out There’
Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more
Jun 14, 2016
‘Ignite: A Hip-Hop Dance Experience’
For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more
Aug 25, 2015
Danceworks DanceLAB Opens with ‘A Hip Hop Experience’
Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more
Jul 18, 2014