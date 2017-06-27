Danceworks Performance Company
'Tessellate' Choreographers Address Isolation and Collaboration
Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:19 PM John Schneider Dance
Lions and Tigers and Bees, Oh My!
George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Remembering the Stories Someone Told Us
Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks is Available for ‘Take Out’ Throughout the New Season
Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Artists Helping Artists Create
Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Devin Settle Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Summer of Dance
This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more
Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Jason Powell’s ‘The Quest’ Sets a New Standard
Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more
May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Devin Settle Dance
Danceworks’ ‘Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture’ Indescribable in Other Terms
Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more
Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM John Schneider Dance
Dancing About Dance Making
Danceworks Performance Company premieres new works by company choreographers exploring how thinking across disciplines sparks dance making. Writing About Music / Dancing About Architecture includes new works by Dani Kuepper, Christal Wagner... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:38 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks' Impressive 'Footsteps'
Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, Danceworks Performance Company’s 2015 Fall Concert, offered six impressive dance works by company choreographers and guest collaborators. more
Nov 10, 2015 3:25 PM John Schneider Dance
Of Dreams and Shadows
Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
‘The Fairy Queen’ in the Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Happening: Oni Dance Presents ‘Palimpsest’
Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM John Schneider Dance
A Lively ‘Requiem’ for Ed Burgess
Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more
Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Breath Is Life
As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Fall Dance Festival’
Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more
Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Danceworks DanceLAB Opens with ‘A Hip Hop Experience’
Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more
Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A Tempting Collaboration
Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more
Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music