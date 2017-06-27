RSS

Danceworks Performance Company

inreview_tessellate_bythebatteryfactory.jpg.jpe

Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:19 PM Dance

aegateway_handel.jpg.jpe

George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM A&E Feature

inreview_danceworks_b_bypaulruffolophotography.jpg.jpe

Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM Dance

inreview_danceworks_b_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM Dance

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_joelle.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Off the Cuff

aegateway_danceworks_a_byjennamarti.jpg.jpe

This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more

Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM A&E Feature

dancereview_danceworks_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more

May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Dance

danceworks_doriang-1024x780.jpg.jpe

Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more

Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM Dance

danceworks_doriang-1024x780.jpg.jpe

Danceworks Performance Company premieres new works by company choreographers exploring how thinking across disciplines sparks dance making. Writing About Music / Dancing About Architecture includes new works by Dani Kuepper, Christal Wagner... more

Feb 23, 2016 2:38 PM Dance

footsteps.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, Danceworks Performance Company’s 2015 Fall Concert, offered six impressive dance works by company choreographers and guest collaborators. more

Nov 10, 2015 3:25 PM Dance

dworks.jpg.jpe

Dawn Springer

Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Classical Music

fairy queen- mot.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM Dance

dancereview_danceworks_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more

Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM Classical Music

dancepreview_danceworks_danbishop.jpg.jpe

As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more

Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more

Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM Classical Music

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more

Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Classical Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES