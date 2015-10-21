Daniel Fleming Studio
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more
Oct 21, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 7
Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more
Mar 17, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 6
No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more
Mar 10, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 5
"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Tr.. more
Mar 2, 2015
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 12, 2010
The Tallest Man on Earth
Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more
Jun 28, 2010
Sleepy Sun w/ Red Knife Lottery and We Are Your Father
Perhaps motivated by encouraging reviews of their 2009 debut, Embrace , San Francisco freak-rockers Sleepy Sun pushed their druggy, psychedelic rock into even more extreme directions on their new Fever , a claustrophobic record more
Jun 25, 2010
Paul Bunyan’s Wisconsin Roots
A visit to the great Northwoods of Wisconsin is an annual summer trip for many locals, and no journey into the state’s sprawling forests would be complete without a sighting of Paul Bunyan, the lumberjack of lore and one of America’s most-r... more
Jun 22, 2010