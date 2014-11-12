RSS
Danielle Allen
Music, Comedy, Variety from Dance Revolution Milwaukee
Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more
Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Catey Ott’s Graceful Homecoming
In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more
Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM John Schneider Classical Music
'LIVING IT UP (and dOWN)' in New York and Milwaukee
“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more
Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music
