Danis Kelly

Photo by Randy Beach

Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan has been a regular presence at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for at least 15 years. He is known as an interpreter of music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and his witty and joyful spirit was felt in all the m... more

Jun 16, 2015 9:23 PM Classical Music

I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more

Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Classical Music

Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

