Danis Kelly

Milwaukee Symphony Goes Baroque
Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan has been a regular presence at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for at least 15 years. He is known as an interpreter of music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and his witty and joyful spirit was felt in all the m... more
Jun 16, 2015 9:23 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Seduction of Scheherazade?
I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more
Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO's 'Swan Lake' Ripples With Beauty
Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music