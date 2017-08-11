RSS

Danny Elfman

In a partnership that will remindclassic film buffs of Bernard Herrmann and Alfred Hitchcock, composer DannyElfman and director Tim Burton have forged an enduring relationship betweenmusic and motion pictures. One difference: .. more

Aug 11, 2017 1:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 2, 2015 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Nowadays,soundtracks tend to be of little interest beyond the context of their films.Sure, the music from The Dark Knight Rises effectively maintains the story’smood, but who wants it as the soundtrack for their lives? The Silver Lin.. more

Nov 22, 2012 4:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Composer Danny Elfman is most closely associated with director Tim Burton, for whom he has written scores for <em>Batman</em>, <em>Ed Wood</em> and many other films. But Elfman has also worked for other filmmakers. He scored the original <em>Men i.. more

Jun 13, 2012 12:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Martin Scorsese tapped the prolific Canadian composer Howard Shore (The Fly, Ed Wood) to score his upcoming 3D fantasy, Hugo. The already released soundtrack CD promises a movie of earnestness and whimsy, a carnival of dreams flecked by shadows. S.. more

Nov 13, 2011 6:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Steez, self-proclaimed pioneer of “creepfunk,” has trademarked a fittingly bizarre term for its jam-band fusion of synthesized funk, gritty rock and up-tempo fusion. With its blaring saxophone and freaky keyboards, this Madison more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St. 888-543-4766 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got Art Kumbalek’s Focktoberfest ,Art for Art's Sake more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The most divisive contestant from the seventh season of “American Idol,” David Archuleta is a Mormon teenage moppet with the apparent inability to speak in complete sentences, a reportedly tyrannical stage dad and the pop sensibilities of a... more

Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 176 Comments

The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus has become the go-to group for new renditions of cinema music. One argument for the existence of new recordings of music already recorded for movie soundtracks is no different than the reason fo.. more

Apr 18, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Fresh from a (mostly) fruitful stint on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonigh Best Days ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

