RSS

The Darjeeling Limited

Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more

May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Around MKE

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more

Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12768.jpe

In this reboot, when Freddy Krueger murders sleeping teens in their dreams, the killings materialize in the waking world. To stay alive, these latest teens must remain awake, employing creative strategies to do so. The new Elm Street gang c... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11488.jpe

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage55.jpe

“People talk about wanting to eat healthy food, but they never talk about the food s How do I book a cruise? ,Cover Story more

Nov 21, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES