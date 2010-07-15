Dark Night Of The Soul
New Release Wrap-Up: Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse, M.I.A.
Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more
Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Not So Dark Night of the Soul
Like so many other Danger Mouse albums, Dark Night of the Soul arrives with a back story that's nearly as interesting than the music. Danger Mouse’s collaboration with Sparklehorse and director David Lynch was marketed like a blockbuster movie, wi.. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Sum of Us
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Monumental Classics
By 1809, (1770-1827) had become somewhat restive with the piano concerto form Emperor Concerto ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music